Report: Doug Martin died in Oakland police custody

  
Published October 20, 2025 10:20 AM

Details are emerging regarding the extremely untimely passing of former NFL running back Doug Martin, who died on Saturday at the age of 36.

Jakob Rodgers of the Bay Area News Group reports that Martin died while in the custody of police in Oakland, California.

Early Saturday, Oakland police were responding to reports of a home invasion in East Oakland. The Oakland Police Department issued a statement that, simultaneous to receiving reports of a burglary, they were informed that the suspect was having a “medical emergency.” A “brief struggle” with the suspect followed. The person became unresponsive after being taken into custody. He received medical assistance from paramedics at the scene, before being taken to the hospital.

Martin’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The matter is under investigation, and officers who were involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Martin, an Oakland native, played college football at Boise State. He was a first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2012. He played in Tampa for six seasons before finishing his career in 2018, with the Raiders.