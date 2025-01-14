Report: Eagles ban fan for verbally abusing Packers fan during Wild Card game

A viral video taken from the stands during Sunday’s Eagles win over the Packers has led the Eagles to take action.

The video shows a male Eagles fan verbally assaulting a female Packers fan who is engaged to marry the person who filmed it. The poster asked for help identifying the aggressor, whose language went far over the line of anything resembling good-natured banter between fans at a game.

Longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn reports that the Eagles have identified both fans and they have taken action. The Eagles fan will be banned from Lincoln Financial Field in the future and the Packers fan will be receiving gear of her favorite team with apologies from the Eagles for what she had to put up with at their home.

The fallout for the diatribe may extend outside of the stadium. After the offending party and his employer was identified online, a company called BCT Partners also announced that they are investigating his behavior during the game.