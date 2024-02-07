Report: Eliot Wolf takes over lead role in Patriots personnel department

The Patriots added Alonzo Highsmith to their personnel department on Wednesday and they’ve made several other additions to the organization with ties to scouting director Eliot Wolf in recent days.

It doesn’t appear to be a coincidence. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wolf will be running the personnel department during the 2024 season, although there’s no word on his specific title.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked last month how the Patriots would approach their search for a top personnel executive. He said that they would “see what we have in-house, look what’s out there in the marketplace, and then do what we think is right.”

Per the report, Wolf will have control over the 53-man roster while working closely with head coach Jerod Mayo. Matt Groh, who has the director of player personnel title, is expected to run college scouting and senior personnel executive Pat Stewart is also set for a leading role.