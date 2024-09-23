Report: Falcons C Drew Dalman suffered a high-ankle sprain

The Falcons had a pair of starting offensive linemen leave Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs with injuries and it looks like both of them may be missing more time in the future as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that center Drew Dalman has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. He’s having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury and injured reserve is said to be a possibility.

A report earlier on Monday said that the team believes right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered an MCL sprain.

Ryan Neuzil replaced Dalman at center on Sunday night while Storm Norton took over for McGary. If both injuries are confirmed, they’ll likely both remain in the lineup against the Saints.