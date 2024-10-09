Report: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell will compete for starting job in practice

After benching Gardner Minshew on Sunday, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that the Raiders were still evaluating the starter for Week 6. The team apparently will continue that evaluation all week.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Minshew and Aidan O’Connell will compete for the starting job this week in practice.

Minshew won the starting job in training camp and started the first five games. The Raiders, though, replaced him Sunday after two interceptions, including a pick-six that Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain returned 100 yards.

Minshew, 28, has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

O’Connell, who went 5-5 as the Raiders starter last season, went10-of-20 for 94 yards with an interception after replacing Minshew on Sunday.