Report: Giants believe RB Tyrone Tracy suffered a sprain

Though things did not look good earlier on Tuesday, it appears Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy has avoided a major injury.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York believes Tracy has suffered a sprain.

Tracy went down with a non-contact injury during Tuesday’s session and his right leg was immediately placed in an air cast. He was then carted off the field.

However, the initial evaluation appears to have had a positive outcome.

The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of the draft earlier this year. He registered five carries for 26 yards in New York’s preseason opener against Detroit.