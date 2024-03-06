Report: Giants, Saquon Barkley have talked but have exchanged no numbers

As expected, the Giants did not apply the franchise tag to running back Saquon Barkley before Tuesday’s deadline. That does not mean an end to the relationship.

The Giants still have six days to exclusively negotiate with Barkley (by rule anyway).

The sides have talked for more than a year without an agreement, as Barkley played last season on an adjusted franchise tag.

The Giants talked with Barkley’s new agent, Ed Berry, at the Scouting Combine, but according to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, the sides have not exchanged numbers. Dunleavy called the combine meeting “a no-hard feelings face-to-face meeting.”

So, all signs are pointing to Barkley’s departure from the Giants after six seasons.

Barkley, 27, rushed for 962 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, in 14 games. He also caught 42 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Barkley has 1,201 carries for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He also has caught 288 passes for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Barkley now is part of a free agent class that includes veteran running backs Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler.