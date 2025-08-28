 Skip navigation
Report: Hunter Renfrow drawing interest from multiple teams

  
Published August 28, 2025 01:47 PM

The Panthers would like to bring back receiver Hunter Renfrow, as General Manager Dan Morgan noted on Thursday.

But Renfrow is looking at other possibilities.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Renfrow is weighing his options after his surprise release this week.

Pelissero notes Renfrow has received interest from multiple teams on the open market.

Renfrow did not play in 2024 while dealing with ulcerative colitis. But he’s returned to the field this offseason, catching four passes for 12 yards in the preseason.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Renfrow played five seasons for the Raiders. His best year was in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns to help Las Vegas reach the postseason.

Renfrow played all 17 games in 2023, but caught just 25 passes for 255 yards. He was on the field for 35 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps that year.