Report: Isiah Pacheco clears concussion protocol, is expected to play Sunday

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is reportedly set to play on Sunday.

Pacheco was listed as questionable by the team on Friday because of a shoulder injury and the concussion he suffered against the Raiders on Christmas, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has cleared the concussion protocol. As a result, Pacheco is expected to be in the lineup against the Bengals.

Pacheco leads the Chiefs with eight touchdowns on the season, so they’ll be happy to have him on hand as they try to lock up the AFC West with a win.

The Chiefs also listed Clyde Edwards-Helaire as questionable on Friday due to an illness. La’Mical Perine is the only other back on the 53-man roster.