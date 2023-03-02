Report: Jaguars are expected to use franchise tag on Evan Engram

Tight end Evan Engram said recently that he and the Jaguars have had positive conversations about a new contract, but it doesn’t look like they are going to pay off in a new deal before next Tuesday.

That’s the deadline for the Jaguars to use their franchise tag and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are expected to do that in order to keep Engram from hitting the open market. Engram would be in line for a $11.345 million salary under the terms of the tag and the two sides would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent last year. He set personal bests with 73 catches and 766 yards while helping the Jags to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Assuming Engram returns, the Jaguars will have their top three receivers back as wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones remain in the fold. They also hope to have Calvin Ridley reinstated from suspension in time to join the group next season.