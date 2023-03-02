Report: Jaguars are expected to use franchise tag on Evan Engram

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaguars are expected to use franchise tag on Evan Engram

  
Published March 2, 2023 07:42 AM
nbc_pft_baalkeintv_230228
February 28, 2023 02:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sit down with Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke to reflect on Jacksonville's two-year build developing around Trevor Lawrence, draft prospects to help the team move forward and more.

Tight end Evan Engram said recently that he and the Jaguars have had positive conversations about a new contract, but it doesn’t look like they are going to pay off in a new deal before next Tuesday.

That’s the deadline for the Jaguars to use their franchise tag and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are expected to do that in order to keep Engram from hitting the open market. Engram would be in line for a $11.345 million salary under the terms of the tag and the two sides would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent last year. He set personal bests with 73 catches and 766 yards while helping the Jags to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Assuming Engram returns, the Jaguars will have their top three receivers back as wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones remain in the fold. They also hope to have Calvin Ridley reinstated from suspension in time to join the group next season.