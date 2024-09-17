Report: Jalen Carter didn’t start Monday because he was late to team event last week

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter wasn’t on the field for the Eagles’ first defensive snap against the Falcons on Monday night and he didn’t come on at any point during Atlanta’s five-play drive.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Carter was left on the bench as a disciplinary move by the Eagles. Carter reportedly came late to a team-related event last week.

Carter’s time off the field ended at the start of the Falcons’ second offensive possession and went on to play 46 of the team’s other 56 defensive snaps in the 22-21 loss. That was the most of the team’s defensive tackles on the night.

Carter had one tackle on Monday and has four tackles on the season.