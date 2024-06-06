 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jeffrey Lurie explores selling a piece of the Eagles

  
Published June 6, 2024 02:30 PM

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is looking to take a little money off the table. Or, as the case may be, a lot.

Via Gillian Tan of Bloomberg News, Lurie is exploring the potential sale of a minority interest in the team. The sale will be based on a total valuation of $7.5 billion, which represents an 11-times multiple of annual revenue.

The size of the stake hasn’t been determined. There will be no path to control over the franchise. That could make it difficult to get a price based on such a significant valuation.

The situation would seem to make the Eagles a prime candidate for the eventual private equity rules. For now, talks are reportedly at an early stage, and it’s possible no sale will be made.

Lurie became majority owner of the Eagles in 1994. He purchased the team for $195 million.