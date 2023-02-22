Report: Jim Leonhard won’t be Eagles next defensive coordinator

There’s now one fewer candidate for the Eagles as they look to replace former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jim Leonhard and Philadelphia have mutually agreed that they won’t move forward with Leonhard as a candidate.

Leonhard, the former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach, had already reportedly interviewed for the position. Per Fowler, Leonhard was planning to undergo hip surgery and take the 2023 season off from coaching. But when the Eagles job opened up after Gannon was hired by the Cardinals, there was mutual interest between Philadelphia and Leonhard.

Now, both sides have decided it wasn’t the right time for Leonhard to join the Eagles’ staff.

Leonhard, 40, played 142 games with 73 starts for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and Browns after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005.

The Eagles have reportedly been meeting with former Cardinals defensive coordinator and Broncos head coach Vance Joesph about their DC vacancy over the last couple of days. Philadelphia has also met with Rams defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and University of Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. And Philadelphia has requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.