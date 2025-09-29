 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Joe Alt is expected to miss multiple weeks with high-ankle sprain

  
Published September 29, 2025 06:16 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to see quarterback Justin Herbert take fewer hits than he has the last couple of weeks, but it looks like they’ll have to make that happen without left tackle Joe Alt.

Alt left Sunday’s loss to the Giants in the first half with an ankle injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an initial diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain was confirmed in further tests on Monday.

The timeline for his recovery is still being sorted out, but Alt is expected to miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury. Austin Deculus replaced Alt against the Giants and struggled in pass protection.

The Chargers were also without right guard Mekhi Becton on Sunday. He will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to return to the lineup.