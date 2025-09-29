Report: Joe Alt is expected to miss multiple weeks with high-ankle sprain

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to see quarterback Justin Herbert take fewer hits than he has the last couple of weeks, but it looks like they’ll have to make that happen without left tackle Joe Alt.

Alt left Sunday’s loss to the Giants in the first half with an ankle injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an initial diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain was confirmed in further tests on Monday.

The timeline for his recovery is still being sorted out, but Alt is expected to miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury. Austin Deculus replaced Alt against the Giants and struggled in pass protection.

The Chargers were also without right guard Mekhi Becton on Sunday. He will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to return to the lineup.