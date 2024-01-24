Report: Joe Thuney unlikely to play Sunday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that left guard Joe Thuney will be out of practice on Wednesday due to the pectoral injury he suffered last Sunday and his prognosis for the AFC Championship Game is reportedly a negative one.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thuney is unlikely to play against the Ravens in Baltimore. The report adds that Thuney will do anything he can in order to play, but it is looking like an uphill battle at this point.

Nick Allegretti replaced Thuney after he was injured in the win over the Bills.

Thuney was named a first-team All-Pro earlier this month and he’s started every game for the Chiefs this season, so his absence would be a major one as the Chiefs try to make it to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons.