 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Serbia v Netherlands: Group D - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Nikola Jokic not on Serbia’s preliminary FIBA World Cup roster
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Serbia v Netherlands: Group D - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Nikola Jokic not on Serbia’s preliminary FIBA World Cup roster
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Josh Jacobs leaves Las Vegas, doesn’t plan to return anytime soon

  
Published July 24, 2023 09:50 AM

Josh Jacobs has left the building — and the city, for that matter.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Jacobs was spotted boarding a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday morning and has told those close to him that he doesn’t plan on returning anytime soon.

Because Jacobs has not signed his franchise tender, the running back is not under contract with the Raiders. So he’s not subject to any fines for not reporting to training camp this week.

The NFL’s rushing leader in 2022, Jacobs is set to earn $10.1 million playing on the franchise tender this year. But Jacobs is upset with the Raiders after they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option last year and then made what he viewed as half-hearted attempts to sign him to a long-term deal following the application of the franchise tag.

Jacobs gave off the impression during the Zoom call with other running backs that he has no intention of participating in training camp or the preseason. Whether or not he misses a game check is still up in the air.

But for the time being, Jacobs will contemplate his next move away from Southern Nevada.