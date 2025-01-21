 Skip navigation
Report: Josh McDaniels returning to New England as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 21, 2025 05:43 PM

The Patriots interviewed Josh McDaniels on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, they are expected to hire McDaniels as their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McDaniels returns to a familiar job. He previously held that role from 2006-08 before becoming the Broncos’ head coach and from 2012-21 before taking over the Raiders.

McDaniels was on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England all eight seasons Mike Vrabel played there. McDaniels won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

McDaniels will be charged with developing Drake Maye, a first-round pick in 2024.

New England also interviewed Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, former Bears interim coach Thomas Brown and Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.