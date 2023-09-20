Report: Justice Hill may miss Week 3 with toe injury

The Ravens may be without running back Justice Hill this week, but he is not expected to miss much time.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Hill suffered a toe injury and it may keep him out of the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Colts. But he should be able to return sooner than later.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Hill during his Wednesday press conference and deferred all questions about that subject to the injury report.

Hill has taken 19 carries for 50 yards with two touchdowns in Baltimore’s first tow games. He has also caught three passes for 12 yards.

The Ravens brought back Kenyan Drake earlier on Wednesday, signing him to the team’s practice squad.