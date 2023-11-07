Report: Justin Jefferson unlikely to play in Week 10

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible to come off of injured reserve after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

But the early word this week is that Jefferson isn’t quite ready yet.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jefferson is unlikely to play in the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that the team was still working through its options with Jefferson. Even if Jefferson is unlikely to play, the Vikings could designate Jefferson to return and begin his 21-day practice window to start getting him re-acclimated.

But if Jefferson is not ready for that, he can stay on injured reserve.

The Vikings play the Saints, Broncos, and Bears before their Week 13 bye at the start of December.

In five games this season, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards with three touchdowns. Despite missing the last four weeks, Jefferson still leads the team in receiving yards, though both T.J. Hockenson (547) and Jordan Addison (534) are creeping up that chart.