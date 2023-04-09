 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Kareem Hunt won’t return to Cleveland, Browns think he has lost speed

  
Published April 9, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_pft_watson_230330
March 30, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze who could be on the hot seat if the Browns don’t have a big year, now that Deshaun Watson is back the whole season and Cleveland has upgraded its weapons.

Last summer, Browns running back Kareem Hunt thought he deserved more money . Now that he’s a free agent, he’s finding that NFL teams don’t think he deserves much.

Hunt will not be back in Cleveland, where the Browns think his speed is slipping , according to Terry Pluto, cleveland.com.

Last year Hunt averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and a career-low 6.0 yards per catch, so the numbers would seem to confirm the sense that Hunt doesn’t have the big-play speed he had earlier in his career.

Hunt is 27, which might not seem old, but running backs don’t age well. Hunt’s best days may be behind him.

It’s been a rough year to be a free agent running back, as NFL teams are increasingly concluding that they can get just as much production from young running backs on cheap contracts as they can from veteran free agents. Hunt joins Jerick McKinnon, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, J.D. McKissic, Mark Ingram and other well-known veteran running backs who aren’t generating much interest.