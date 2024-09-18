Report: Laiatu Latu considered day-to-day with hip injury

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Colts.

Rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu is considered day-to-day with his hip injury suffered on Sunday in Green Bay, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Latu had to exit the game with the injury in the second half.

The No. 15 overall pick of this year’s draft, Latu has recorded a tackle and a fumble recovery through two games. He’s been on the field for 59 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

The Colts will host the Bears in Week 3.