Report: Lamar Jackson had no input in hiring of Todd Monken

The recent leak from Lamar Jackson’s camp to ESPN focused not only on the contents of the offers made by the Ravens but also the fairly important coaching change made by the team in the 2023 offseason.

The Ravens fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, interviewing a fairly broad array of candidates before hiring Todd Monken. And someone close to Lamar made it clear to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the Ravens didn’t talk to Lamar before making the hire.

“Lamar Jackson was never consulted or talked to or asked what his opinions would be. He was informed, ‘This is your new boss at the offensive coordinator spot, who will be calling plays for you.’”

Smith also complained that Jackson doesn’t have a No. 1 receiver or a No. 2 tight end. (Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews may disagree with that.)

This is just the latest example of the deeper back and forth between Jackson and the Ravens. At some point, it could all explode. For now, the fuse seems to be creeping closer and closer to the bomb.