Report: Lions are expected to hire DL coach Kacy Rodgers

The Lions have spent the last few days saying goodbye to assistant coaches, but it appears they’re set to make an addition to Dan Campbell’s staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions are expected to hire Kacy Rodgers as their new defensive line coach. Terrell Williams had that job in 2024, but left to become the defensive coordinator for the Patriots.

Rodgers has been the defensive line coach in Tampa since 2019 and he added the defensive run game coordinator title in 2022. Rodgers’s contract with the Buccaneers expired after the end of the team’s season, so he is free to make a lateral move.

The Lions still have to fill their openings at offensive and defensive coordinator. Campbell said that he would look at internal and external options for those roles.