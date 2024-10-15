Report: Lions to sign DE Isaiah Thomas off Browns practice squad

The Lions aren’t going to replace Aidan Hutchinson’s production with one player, but they do need someone to fill his spot on the roster.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that they will be signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas off of the Bengals’ practice squad this week. Hutchinson had surgery in Dallas after fracturing his tibia and fibula in the Lions’ win over the Cowboys.

It’s not the first time that an athlete with that name has landed in Detroit, although the previous Thomas was a basketball star and spelled his first name differently.

Thomas was a 2022 seventh-round pick and appeared in 10 games for the Browns during his rookie season. He had nine tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed, but failed to make the cut in 2023 and moved on to the Bengals after getting waived again this summer.