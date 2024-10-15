 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_241015.jpg
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
nbc_pft_reddick_241015v2__941286.jpg
Reddick hires new agent, meets with Jets
nbc_pft_joshallen_241015v2.jpg
Allen makes a case for MVP against Jets

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_241015.jpg
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
nbc_pft_reddick_241015v2__941286.jpg
Reddick hires new agent, meets with Jets
nbc_pft_joshallen_241015v2.jpg
Allen makes a case for MVP against Jets

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Lions to sign DE Isaiah Thomas off Browns practice squad

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:57 AM

The Lions aren’t going to replace Aidan Hutchinson’s production with one player, but they do need someone to fill his spot on the roster.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that they will be signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas off of the Bengals’ practice squad this week. Hutchinson had surgery in Dallas after fracturing his tibia and fibula in the Lions’ win over the Cowboys.

It’s not the first time that an athlete with that name has landed in Detroit, although the previous Thomas was a basketball star and spelled his first name differently.

Thomas was a 2022 seventh-round pick and appeared in 10 games for the Browns during his rookie season. He had nine tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed, but failed to make the cut in 2023 and moved on to the Bengals after getting waived again this summer.