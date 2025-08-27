 Skip navigation
Report: Lions to sign S Daniel Thomas

  
Published August 27, 2025 07:57 AM

The Lions had 50 players on their roster after handing in their final cuts on Tuesday and they dropped further by agreeing to trade wide receiver Tim Patrick, but they are starting to fill in the open spots.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team will sign safety Daniel Thomas. Thomas was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday, so he is not subject to the waiver process.

Thomas was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Jags and he’s been a regular on their special teams units over the last five seasons. He has 71 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

With the open roster spots, the Lions won’t need to make any corresponding move to add Thomas. They’ll also likely have other moves to announce in the near future.