Report: Lions working to hire John Morton as offensive coordinator

The Lions appear to have settled on their choice to replace Ben Johnson as their offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is working to hire Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton. Morton is traveling to Detroit to meet with the team.

While Morton has spent the last two seasons in Denver, he is a familiar face in Detroit. He was on Dan Campbell’s staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant and the two men were both on the same Saints staff earlier in their careers.

Morton has also worked for the Raiders, 49ers, Jets, and at USC over the last two decades.