Report: Malik Nabers has been sidelined by back tightness

  
Published August 17, 2025 02:16 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has not practiced in nearly two weeks and a report on Sunday sheds some light on why he’s been out of action.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Nabers is dealing with back tightness. Raanan reports that the problem is not considered to be serious and that it’s a normal training camp issue.

Nabers was sidelined in the spring due to a toe injury and that was thought to be the reason for his lack of activity in training camp. Nabers said earlier this month that his limited on-field work was part of a plan the Giants had to make sure he is ready to go against the Commanders in Week 1.

There’s no reason to think his availability for that game is in doubt and there’s no reason for the Giants to stop exercising caution with a vital member of their team, but dealing with nagging injuries isn’t ideal at any point in the season so the hope will be that his August inactivity leaves him feeling 100 percent when it counts.