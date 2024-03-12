Report: Marcus Mariota to sign with Commanders

The Commanders are expected to use the second overall pick in the draft on a quarterback and they’re set to sign a veteran to go with him on the depth chart.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Marcus Mariota has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million and a maximum value of $10 million.

Mariota spent last season with the Eagles and appeared in three games in relief of Jalen Hurts. He was the starter for 13 games for the Falcons in 2022 before being benched in favor of Desmond Ridder. He could fill a similar role in Washington this year, but the Commanders will be hoping that any player they draft proves to be a better fit for the job than Ridder.

The Commanders also have Sam Howell and Jake Fromm on the roster at quarterback, so there will likely be other moves to come as the team sorts out their depth chart heading into the fall.