Report: Marquez Valdes-Scantling to work out for Steelers

The 49ers placed Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve on Oct. 17 and released him from injured reserve with an injury settlement a day later. That made Valdes-Scantling.

Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports that Valdes-Scantling will work out for the Steelers on Monday.

His signing by the Steelers would reunite Valdes-Scantling with Aaron Rodgers. They played together in Green Bay from 2018-21, with Valdes-Scantling catching 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In five games with the 49ers this season, Valdes-Scantling made four receptions for 40 yards.

He has played for five teams in eight seasons, totaling 209 receptions for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdowns.