 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Matt Eberflus could return to Dallas as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2025 10:17 PM

Former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus could return to Dallas.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the former Bears defensive coordinator is a “prime candidate” for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job under Brian Schottenheimer.

Eberflus spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, arriving in 2011 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers coach in 2016, a role he kept for two seasons until leaving to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Eberflus was with the Colts for four seasons before the Bears hired him.

He was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fired him after a sixth consecutive loss dropped Chicago to 4-8 this season.