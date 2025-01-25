Report: Matt Eberflus could return to Dallas as defensive coordinator

Former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus could return to Dallas.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the former Bears defensive coordinator is a “prime candidate” for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job under Brian Schottenheimer.

Eberflus spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, arriving in 2011 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers coach in 2016, a role he kept for two seasons until leaving to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Eberflus was with the Colts for four seasons before the Bears hired him.

He was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fired him after a sixth consecutive loss dropped Chicago to 4-8 this season.