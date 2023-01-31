 Skip navigation
Report: Michael Gallup underwent knee, ankle surgery Tuesday

  
Published January 31, 2023 06:04 PM
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup underwent arthroscopic surgeries on his right knee and right ankle on Tuesday, Michael Gallup of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup underwent a minimally invasive meniscus repair and an ankle clean-up, and he is expected to be cleared for all football activities for the start of the team’s offseason program in April.

The Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract during the offseason despite his tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. He missed the first three games of the 2022 season and finished with a disappointing 34 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

He caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in the wild card win over the Bucs but did not have a reception on three targets in the divisional round loss to the 49ers.

Gallup now faces an important season in 2023.