Report: Michael Gallup underwent knee, ankle surgery Tuesday
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup underwent arthroscopic surgeries on his right knee and right ankle on Tuesday, Michael Gallup of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallup underwent a minimally invasive meniscus repair and an ankle clean-up, and he is expected to be cleared for all football activities for the start of the team’s offseason program in April.
The Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract during the offseason despite his tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. He missed the first three games of the 2022 season and finished with a disappointing 34 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns.
He caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in the wild card win over the Bucs but did not have a reception on three targets in the divisional round loss to the 49ers.
Gallup now faces an important season in 2023.