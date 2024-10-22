Report: Mike Evans is expected to miss at least three games

The Buccaneers won’t put receiver Mike Evans on injured reserve immediately, hoping he can return after the off week for the Nov. 24 game against the Giants, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans is expected to miss the next three games, Stroud adds.

The Bucs play the Falcons, Chiefs and 49ers before their off week.

Evans aggravated his hamstring injury on a dropped pass in the end zone in the first half Monday night. He earlier made a 25-yard touchdown catch, his 100th career touchdown reception. Only 10 other players have 100 career touchdown catches.

With only 335 yards through seven games, and now missing at least three games, Evans will be hard pressed to extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons. He has 10 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards.

He has never missed more than three games in a season.

The Bucs also lost wide receiver Chris Godwin with a dislocated ankle on Monday night. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Wideouts Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard will see more opportunities, with tight end Cade Otton also expected to play a bigger role.