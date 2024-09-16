 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike McGlinchey to miss time with MCL sprain

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:21 PM

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey went into the medical tent to have his knee checked out near the end of Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Steelers and he’s reportedly going to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McGlinchey suffered an MCL sprain that is expected to keep him out of action for about a month. The report notes that evaluations are still being done on McGlinchey’s knee, so a firm timeline for his return is still coming together.

Left tackle Garret Bolles went down on the same play as McGlinchey, but he remained in the game.

Backup tackle Matt Peart played five snaps as a sixth offensive lineman on Sunday and Alex Palczewski played the two snaps that McGlinchey missed at the end of the game. Frank Crum is also on the 53-man roster as a backup tackle, but he was inactive against the Steelers.