Report: Mike McGlinchey to miss time with MCL sprain

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey went into the medical tent to have his knee checked out near the end of Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Steelers and he’s reportedly going to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McGlinchey suffered an MCL sprain that is expected to keep him out of action for about a month. The report notes that evaluations are still being done on McGlinchey’s knee, so a firm timeline for his return is still coming together.

Left tackle Garret Bolles went down on the same play as McGlinchey, but he remained in the game.

Backup tackle Matt Peart played five snaps as a sixth offensive lineman on Sunday and Alex Palczewski played the two snaps that McGlinchey missed at the end of the game. Frank Crum is also on the 53-man roster as a backup tackle, but he was inactive against the Steelers.