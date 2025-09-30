 Skip navigation
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Report: NBC, YouTube TV “are still far apart,” with deadline a day away

  
Published September 29, 2025 09:40 PM

Midnight is inching closer for NBC and YouTube TV.

John Ourand of Puck reports that the two sides “are still far apart” regarding the biggest sticking point: YouTube TV wants to “ingest” Comcast’s Peacock programming as part of a new deal.

Ourand shares an observation from Rich Greenfield of LightShed regarding the core problem. Per Greenfield, YouTube TV pays more than $10 per subscriber per month for the NBCUniversal channels, and YouTube TV “sees Peacock run promos for $25/year.”

The current agreement expires on October 1. If the NBC channels exit YouTube TV, customers won’t have access to Sunday Night Football and college football programming televised by NBC.

Typically, these situations get worked out. Sometimes, it takes a blackout. YouTube TV will offer a $10 refund to customers if the NBC channels are gone “for an extended period of time.”

The consumer is always caught in the middle. The best outcome would be any outcome that preserves the status quo for those who consume NBC content on YouTube TV.