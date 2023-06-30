Report: Nick Caserio adds executive vice president title

The Texans have made a number of staff changes, including an additional title for General Manager Nick Caserio.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have named Caserio executive vice president . He will continue his G.M. duties.

Jack Easterby previously served as the franchise’s executive vice president before parting ways with the team in October, giving Caserio full control of football operations. Caserio now has the title to go with the duties.

The Texans hired Caserio from the Patriots in January 2021, giving him a six-year contract. It was speculated this offseason that Caserio would leave the team after the draft, but he denied the rumors and now has a promotion.

The Texans have had other promotions and additions this offseason, per Alexander.

They hired William Burnham as assistant special teams coordinator and Joe Vernon as a special advisor to football operations. Vernon previously was a sports and business attorney.

The team gave running backs coach Danny Barrett the title assistant head coach. Barrett, 61, is beginning his sixth season with the Texans, remaining with the team through three coaching changes.