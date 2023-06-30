 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Report: Nick Caserio adds executive vice president title

  
Published June 30, 2023 03:29 PM

The Texans have made a number of staff changes, including an additional title for General Manager Nick Caserio.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have named Caserio executive vice president . He will continue his G.M. duties.

Jack Easterby previously served as the franchise’s executive vice president before parting ways with the team in October, giving Caserio full control of football operations. Caserio now has the title to go with the duties.

The Texans hired Caserio from the Patriots in January 2021, giving him a six-year contract. It was speculated this offseason that Caserio would leave the team after the draft, but he denied the rumors and now has a promotion.

The Texans have had other promotions and additions this offseason, per Alexander.

They hired William Burnham as assistant special teams coordinator and Joe Vernon as a special advisor to football operations. Vernon previously was a sports and business attorney.

The team gave running backs coach Danny Barrett the title assistant head coach. Barrett, 61, is beginning his sixth season with the Texans, remaining with the team through three coaching changes.