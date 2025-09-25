Report: Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to play on Thursday night

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Cardinals.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to play in Thursday night’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Johnson did not play in the Week 3 loss to the 49ers due to his knee injury.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant on all three of Arizona’s injury reports this week. He’s one of four offensive linemen the Cardinals listed as questionable for Week 4.