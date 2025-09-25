 Skip navigation
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Report: Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to play on Thursday night

  
September 25, 2025

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Cardinals.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to play in Thursday night’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Johnson did not play in the Week 3 loss to the 49ers due to his knee injury.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant on all three of Arizona’s injury reports this week. He’s one of four offensive linemen the Cardinals listed as questionable for Week 4.