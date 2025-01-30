 Skip navigation
Report: Patrick Graham, Raiders working on a deal to bring him back as DC

  
Published January 29, 2025 07:25 PM

Patrick Graham isn’t going anywhere.

Despite interviewing for head coaching and defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere, Graham will remain with the Raiders. Josina Anderson reports that Pete Carroll is retaining Graham.

Graham will coach under his third head coach with the Raiders, having held the job since the start of 2022. Josh McDaniels hired Graham, and Antonio Pierce kept him on staff.

He also has served as a coordinator with the Giants (2020-21) and Dolphins (2019) and has worked as an assistant coach for the Packers and Patriots.