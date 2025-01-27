 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Report: Patriots add Doug Marrone, Milton Patterson to coaching staff

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:21 AM

The Patriots have reportedly added a couple more individuals to new head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, including a former NFL head coach.

According to multiple reports, New England is hiring Doug Marrone and Milton Patterson.

Marrone was the Bills head coach from 2013-2014 and the Jaguars head coach from 2017-2020 after serving as the club’s interim coach in 2016. His last NFL position was Saints offensive line coach from 2022-2023. He spent last season working with Bill O’Brien at Boston College.

While his specific role has not been announced, it appears likely he’ll work with the team’s offensive line.

Patterson was Florida A&M’s defensive coordinator in 2024 after initially joining the program’s staff as linebackers coach in 2021. His role with the Patriots has also not been reported, but he will be a defensive assistant under coordinator Terrell Williams.