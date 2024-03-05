Report: Patriots have “real” interest in signing Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots are in need of a quarterback and likely use their first-round pick on one. But the rookie — whoever that is — might not be the only quarterback the team adds this offseason.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports the Patriots have “real” interest in signing Jacoby Brissett.

New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt coached Brissett in Cleveland in 2022, and Brissett began his career with the Patriots.

Brissett, 31, was a third-round pick of the team in 2016, and he played three games, with two starts, as a rookie. He then went to the Colts, Dolphins and Browns before landing in Washington last season.

Brissett appeared in three games and threw three touchdown passes in 2023.

He ranks 58th on PFT’s top-100 list of free agents.