Report: Quick decision not coming on Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll

Will John Mara be true to his word? Or will he make major changes after another lost season for the Giants?

As explained by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, a quick decision is not expected on the futures of G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

Schwartz says it’s “believed” that Schoen and Daboll “will meet separately” with ownership, and that the meetings might not happen until Monday night or Tuesday morning.

As explained earlier, there’s less urgency to move quickly. In-person interviews with coordinators on other teams can’t happen until January 20, at the earliest.

Mara said in October that he doesn’t anticipate making major changes after the season. But as the losses continued, many have wondered whether that will change.

In mid-December, a sense emerged that Schoen would stay and Daboll would go. More recently, word has gotten around that both will be back.

The fact that meetings will happen before a decision is announced suggests that everything is to be determined — and that both decisions might depend on what is, and isn’t, and at those meetings about the plan for turning the team around.

The ultimate question for Mara, who would like to end the revolving door of firings and hirings, is whether he thinks he’ll find better options if he tears it down and rebuilds it.