Report: Raiders gauging interest from other teams in Davante Adams trade

Where there’s smoke, there may be fire when it comes to Davante Adams trade rumors.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have begun reaching out to other teams to gauge their interest in trading for Davante Adams, showing that Las Vegas is growing open to the idea of moving the veteran wideout.

Adams, 31, has been with the Raiders since he was traded to the club during the 2022 offseason. He led the league with 14 touchdowns for the club in 2022 before catching 103 passes for 1,144 yards with eight touchdowns in 2023.

Adams missed the Week 4 win over the Browns due to a hamstring injury. He has 18 receptions for 209 yards with one TD in 2024.

In an interview on Up & Adams earlier on Tuesday, the receiver addressed the trade rumors by saying, “[A]ll I can control is the next thing that I’m on to.” That was after he noted that he had not heard from Antonio Pierce after the head coach’s Instagram account apparently liked a post implying that Adams could be traded before he plays again.