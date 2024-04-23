Report: Raiders reached out to Commanders about trading for No. 2 overall pick

The Commanders have signaled publicly and privately that they’re not interested in moving off the No. 2 overall pick in this week’s draft.

Now there’s been some reporting on one of the teams that was interested in trading for the pick.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Raiders are among the clubs that reached out to the Commanders about No. 2, even after G.M. Adam Peters said in his pre-draft press conference that Washington wasn’t inclined to make a deal.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.

That the Raiders were interested in moving up to No. 2 is an indication that the club would be willing to make a trade up to another team in the top 10 — provided the quarterback they want is still on the board.

During his Monday pre-draft press conference, Raiders G.M. Tom Telesco noted that the team has a plan “to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it” when it comes to the first-round pick.

However aggressive they are, it hasn’t been enough to convince the Commanders to come off their current plan — which is apparently to draft a quarterback of their own.