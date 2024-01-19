Report: Raiders will not retain interim OC Bo Hardegree, most of offensive staff

New Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, interim OC Bo Hardegree and most of the team’s offensive staff will not be retained for 2024.

Though the unit had some decent moments, Las Vegas’ offense struggled whether it was called by former head coach Josh McDaniels or Hardegree. The Raiders finished No. 23 in points and No. 27 in total yards. The unit did find plenty of success in the Week 15 thrashing of the Chargers, when the club scored 63 points. But that came just a few days after the Raiders lost to the Vikings 3-0.

Hargedree was hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach under McDaniels in 2022 and took over as offensive coordinator after McDaniels and former OC Mick Lombardi were fired midseason.