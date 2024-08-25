Report: Rams give Ernest Jones permission to seek a trade

Linebacker Ernest Jones may be on the move in the coming days.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Rams have given Jones and his agents permission to talk to other teams about a trade. Jones is in the final year of his contract and has reportedly talked to the Rams about an extension, but no progress has been made on that front.

Jones was a 2021 third-round pick in Los Angeles and he’s played 50 regular season and playoff games for the team. He’s started 35 of those games and has 320 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble during his time with the team.

Teams around the league have to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and anyone underwhelmed by their linebacker options may be curious to see what it would take to bring Jones to town.