 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Rams give Ernest Jones permission to seek a trade

  
Published August 25, 2024 09:27 AM

Linebacker Ernest Jones may be on the move in the coming days.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Rams have given Jones and his agents permission to talk to other teams about a trade. Jones is in the final year of his contract and has reportedly talked to the Rams about an extension, but no progress has been made on that front.

Jones was a 2021 third-round pick in Los Angeles and he’s played 50 regular season and playoff games for the team. He’s started 35 of those games and has 320 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble during his time with the team.

Teams around the league have to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and anyone underwhelmed by their linebacker options may be curious to see what it would take to bring Jones to town.