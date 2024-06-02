Report: Resolution of Falcons, Eagles tampering cases is “likely to come this week”

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Resolution of Falcons, Eagles tampering cases is “likely to come this week”

  
Published June 2, 2024 10:33 AM

When last we heard about a potential resolution of the pending tampering cases against the Falcons and Eagles, the word was that a final decision come during draft week. Right away, the NFL said it won’t.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports this: “A resolution in the alleged free agent tampering cases of the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles is likely to come this week, per league sources.” (Whether the NFL follows with a statement that it won’t happen remains to be seen.)

A decision is inevitable, in both cases. And both cases are very different. As to the Falcons, quarterback Kirk Cousins (who recently downplayed the situation) admitted to four different potential violations during his introductory press conference. If the NFL is as motivated to hammer the Falcons as it has been in the past to nail the likes of the Patriots, the Falcons will face a massive punishment as the culmination of an aggressive investigation that looked at phone records, emails, surveillance cameras, and more.

For the Eagles, the tampering investigation was sparked by a second-hand remark from Penn State coach James Franklin, who said that Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman sold running back Saquon Barkley on jumping from the Giants by pointing to the number of Nittany Lions loyalists in the Philly fan base. There was nothing from Barkley, for example, acknowledging he’d spoken directly with Roseman or anyone else from the Eagles during the 52-hour negotiating window that strictly prohibits direct contact between team and player. As to the Eagles, the only way to justify punishment would be to engage in very aggressive investigation that would go beyond the denials of the involved parties.

Will the NFL pursue both teams with equal zeal? Absent a full-blown Ted Wells report rivals the length of an H.G. Wells novel, we won’t know what they did, why they did it, what they didn’t do, and why they didn’t do it.

By all appearances, the Falcons engaged in the most blatant case of tampering we’ve seen. Some wonder whether Rich McKay’s influence and clout will save the Falcons.

Bottom line, there’s no way the NFL can punish the Eagles without engaging in the kind of investigation that would compel the NFL to come down hard on the Falcons. Even for the consistently inconsistent NFL, the notion of two simultaneous investigations using two dramatically different investigative and disciplinary outcomes seems unlikely.

But not impossible. Eventually, we’ll find out. Or, if the NFL operates with no transparency, maybe we won’t.