Report: Robert Saleh does not plan to work for anyone else during 2024 season

Robert Saleh is no longer the head coach of the Jets and it doesn’t look like he has eyes on joining any other team for the rest of the 2024 season.

Saleh had a successful run as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers before being hired by the Jets in 2021, so he worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during that run. He also worked with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley during his time on the 49ers staff, so some might have wondered if he’d look for a new role right away.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Saleh does not plan on doing that, however. Per Silver, Saleh is planning to go on vacation with his family before preparing to interview for defensive coordinator jobs during the next hiring cycle.

The Jets had good defenses during Saleh’s tenure, which should join his past success with the 49ers in making him a strong candidate during that cycle.