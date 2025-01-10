Report: Robert Saleh will interview with Raiders next Thursday

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh has another interview date set.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Saleh will meet with the Raiders next Thursday, Jan. 16.

Saleh, who compiled a 20-36 record as Jets head coach from 2021-2024, is one of several known candidates for the Raiders job after Antonio Pierce was fired earlier this week.

Saleh is also slated to interview with the Jaguars for their head coach vacancy next week.

The 49ers interviewed Saleh for their open defensive coordinator position — a role Saleh previously held from 2017-2020.