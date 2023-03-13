 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Seahawks plan to release Shelby Harris

  
Published March 13, 2023 08:03 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230310
March 10, 2023 08:02 AM
The Seahawks can escape Geno Smith’s contract after 1 year, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King dissect how quarterback deals have evolved.

The Seahawks are going to move on from one of their veteran defensive players.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Cutting Harris will save the Seahawks $8.9 million against the cap. Seattle had tried to find a trade partner but one did not emerge.

Acquired from the Broncos in last year’s Russell Wilson trade, Harris started 15 games for Seattle in 2022. He recorded 44 total tackles, with five tackles for loss, six QB hits, four passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks.

Harris began his career as a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2014. But he didn’t become an impact player until he made his way to Denver for the 2017 season. He broke out that year with 5.5 sacks while playing 52 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

In 98 total games, Harris has 24.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 52 QB hits.