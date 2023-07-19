 Skip navigation
Report: Shannon Sharpe could become “contributor” at ESPN

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 19, 2023 04:20 PM

At a time when many ESPN employees are out, Shannon Sharpe could be in.

FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about potentially becoming “a high profile ‘contributor’” at the network.

Sharpe apparently would join the rotation of debate sparring partners for Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

Earlier this summer, Sharpe exited FS1’s Undisputed with a buyout. Smith promptly expressed public interest in bringing Sharpe to ESPN. Sharpe is speaking to several suitors, and he is expected to pick a new place of employment in August.

ESPN has been willing to spend money on star talent, even as ESPN has been parting ways with many people, both on camera and behind the scenes. Obviously, ESPN believes an investment in Sharpe would move the needle — and make some of the money that the network needs to generate.