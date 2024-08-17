 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers C Nate Herbig has significant shoulder injury

  
Published August 17, 2024 05:14 PM

The Steelers won’t have center Nate Herbig for an extended period of time.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Herbig has a significant left shoulder injury. Herbig was hurt late in Wednesday’s practice, the final day of training camp.

Herbig was the team’s starting center since the beginning of training camp.

Rookie Zach Frazier now becomes the starter.

The Steelers drafted Frazier in the second round after releasing Mason Cole, who started all 34 games at the position the past two seasons.